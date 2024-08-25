Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,371 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $147.73 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $139.41 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

