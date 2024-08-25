Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 487 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,855,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 332,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,475,000 after buying an additional 264,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.87. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

