Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 836 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.