Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ventas were worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,512,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,967,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 588,818 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,863 shares of company stock worth $3,682,554. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

