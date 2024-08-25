Reviewing Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) & Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) and Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Edgewise Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 3 16 1 2.81 Edgewise Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1,108.45, indicating a potential downside of 7.56%. Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 72.79%. Given Edgewise Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewise Therapeutics is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Edgewise Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 32.04% 16.80% 13.13% Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -29.09% -27.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Edgewise Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $13.49 billion 9.80 $3.95 billion $33.85 35.42 Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$100.16 million ($1.55) -12.47

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Edgewise Therapeutics. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis and asthma in adults and pediatrics; Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; REGEN-COV for covid-19; and Kevzara solution for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Inmazeb injection for infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer; and develops product candidates for treating patients with eye, allergic and inflammatory, cardiovascular and metabolic, infectious, and rare diseases; and cancer, pain, and hematologic conditions. It has collaboration with Mammoth Biosciences, Inc. to research, develop and commercialize in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapies for multiple tissues and cell types. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy. The company develops EDG-7500, a small molecule for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other severe cardiac disorders that is in Phase I clinical trials. In addition, it develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

