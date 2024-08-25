Reviewing Lear (NYSE:LEA) & Yokohama Rubber (OTCMKTS:YORUY)

Yokohama Rubber (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Free Report) and Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yokohama Rubber and Lear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yokohama Rubber 0 0 0 0 N/A Lear 0 4 5 0 2.56

Lear has a consensus target price of $153.56, indicating a potential upside of 31.49%. Given Lear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lear is more favorable than Yokohama Rubber.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yokohama Rubber N/A N/A N/A Lear 2.30% 14.75% 5.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yokohama Rubber and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Yokohama Rubber and Lear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yokohama Rubber N/A N/A N/A $249.87 0.10 Lear $23.63 billion 0.28 $572.50 million $9.17 12.74

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Yokohama Rubber. Yokohama Rubber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lear beats Yokohama Rubber on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yokohama Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells tires in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks, trucks and buses, construction and mining equipment, industrial vehicles and agricultural and forestry machinery, and motorsports, as well as aluminum alloy wheels and other automotive related components under the ADVAN, BluEarth, iceGUARD, GEOLANDAR, YOKOHAMA, ALLIANCE, GALAXY, PRIMEX, and AICHI brand names. The company also provides conveyor belts, rubber plates, various hoses, marine fenders, oil spill containment booms, marine hoses, rubber molded products, air springs, highway joints, rubber support, anti-seismic laminated rubber sheets for buildings, sound- and vibration-proof materials, and aerospace products; and adhesives and sealants under the Hamatite brand. In addition, it markets golf equipment and services under the PRGR brand. The company was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

