Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Holdings Reduced by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Revvity stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,791. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.