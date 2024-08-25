Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $228.96 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,167.32 or 0.99947467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012232 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00141401 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $228.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

