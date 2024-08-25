Rosenblatt Securities Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $280.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Up 2.1 %

FN stock opened at $267.35 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $146.65 and a one year high of $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,775.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.