Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.130 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.71.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.33. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.