Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading Down 0.3%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 1,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Rotork Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

About Rotork

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.