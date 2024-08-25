Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $33,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,811,000 after acquiring an additional 106,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 995,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

