Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.