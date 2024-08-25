Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma comprises about 1.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.19. 2,846,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,177. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 62.69%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

