Saga (SAGA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.07 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Saga token can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002515 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a total market capitalization of $162.02 million and approximately $50.07 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,028,309,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,332,956 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,028,193,236 with 100,290,531 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.67558872 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $59,685,183.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

