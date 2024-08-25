Saga (SAGA) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Saga (SAGA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Saga has a market cap of $162.51 million and approximately $47.90 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Saga has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,028,365,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,353,432 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,028,193,236 with 100,290,531 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.67558872 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $59,685,183.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

