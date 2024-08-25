Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 904,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after buying an additional 97,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 854,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 120,996 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,199.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 641,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.