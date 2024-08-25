Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $275.20

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.20 ($3.58) and traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.55). Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.55), with a volume of 1,421,720 shares traded.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £667.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5,470.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.84.

Schroder Oriental Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,000.00%.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

