Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Position Boosted by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,982. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $68.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $786.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.