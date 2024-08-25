Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,638,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,182,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,053. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

