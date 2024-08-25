Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 626,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 8.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,053. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.