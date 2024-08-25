Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 626,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 8.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,053. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74.
Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
