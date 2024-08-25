Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $37.87. 406,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,013. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

