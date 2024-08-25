Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 2,849 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,628 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after buying an additional 1,010,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,174,000 after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.29. 3,350,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,499,317. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.