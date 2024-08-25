Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,434 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $264,729,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $205,499,000. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 711.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,015,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,996,000 after acquiring an additional 889,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after buying an additional 857,245 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. 1,165,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,590. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $155.53.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 15,704 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $2,262,789.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 156,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,482,506.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,466,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $2,262,789.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 156,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,482,506.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 704,477 shares of company stock worth $97,659,456. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

