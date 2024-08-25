Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,251,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. 6,444,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

