Secure Asset Management LLC Has $383,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. &PARTNERS grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 43,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 80,721 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 419,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 820,059 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

