Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $3,887,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FICO traded up $8.22 on Friday, hitting $1,745.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,593.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,383.45. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,818.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.82.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

