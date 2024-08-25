SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Trading Down 15.5 %

SNES stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.49. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 464.09% and a negative return on equity of 168.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($84.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

