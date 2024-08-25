Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 14.05 and last traded at 14.05. 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.74.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.96.
Seven & i Company Profile
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.
