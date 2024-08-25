Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $10,659,000. Visa comprises approximately 2.8% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,725,079,000 after purchasing an additional 141,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $267.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,073. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.93 and its 200-day moving average is $273.28. The company has a market capitalization of $487.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

