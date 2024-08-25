ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,165 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,862 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

