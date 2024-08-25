ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.4% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

