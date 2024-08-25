Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,441 shares of company stock worth $25,111,350. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.25. 1,544,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $130.27 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The company has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

