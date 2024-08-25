Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock remained flat at $20.58 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 771,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.