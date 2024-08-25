Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 349 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWD traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $185.86. 1,451,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,183. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $185.99.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

