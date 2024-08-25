Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 662 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 153,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,256,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.77. 170,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

