Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $3.77 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $19.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $817.84. 685,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,858. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $806.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $742.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.