SimpliFi Inc. Acquires 1,211 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 798,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 788,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,644. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

