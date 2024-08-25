SimpliFi Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,222. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

