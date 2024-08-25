SimpliFi Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned approximately 5.63% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period.

INMU traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 12,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

