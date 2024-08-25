Slagle Financial LLC Acquires 43 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,852. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $413.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

