Slagle Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 1.4% of Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,945,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Altria Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Altria Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 276,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 71,026 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,145,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,797. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

