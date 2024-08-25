Slagle Financial LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.6% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 726.1% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 99,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,375,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

