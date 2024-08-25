SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.1 %
CWYUF opened at $18.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $19.20.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 40.05%.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
