Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Snap-on worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 529.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,272 shares of company stock valued at $16,438,942. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,863. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.91 and a 200-day moving average of $275.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

