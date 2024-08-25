SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,732 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $23,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

GLDM stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 4,020,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.