SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after acquiring an additional 600,275 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,760,000 after purchasing an additional 356,613 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,398,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,982,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,674,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,876,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,406,000 after buying an additional 235,289 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFUS stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. 345,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.