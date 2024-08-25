SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 68,103 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,103 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

SCHE traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

