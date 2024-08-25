Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.39

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and traded as high as $20.34. Sodexo shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 26,323 shares changing hands.

Sodexo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

