Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Sonoco Products worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $50,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

